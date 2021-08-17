Keep in mind middle-class aspirations, CPI(M) tells govt.

Thiruvananthapuram

17 August 2021 18:53 IST

‘Give priority to higher education, infrastructure development, knowledge economy creation’

The CPI(M) State committee has urged the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to accommodate the developmental aspirations of the emergent middle class in Kerala.

The committee, which met here for two days, noted that Kerala was largely observing feudal values when the Communists came to power in 1957. The outlook has changed over the years. So has the State’s demography.

CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghan said the two-day State committee conclave emphasised on higher education, infrastructure development, and knowledge economy creation.

Advertising

Advertising

Denies media reports

Mr. Vijayaraghavan quashed media speculation that the CPI(M) had acted against party veteran G. Sudhakaran for allegedly staying off the Assembly campaign in Alappuzha after the party denied him a seat.

“The State committee did not discuss any such issue. The CPI(M) does not exist solely to discipline its members. The party does not resort to punitive action in the run-up to conferences,” he said.

The State committee had met behind closed doors, and deliberations remained largely secret. Nevertheless, there was an unconfirmed report that the State committee had cautioned Kannur veterans P. Jayarajan and K.P. Sahadevan for disorderly conduct during a meeting of the party’s district secretariat.

A party insider said the State committee might have dwelt on the misuse of party iconography on social media by criminally inclined persons to recruit youth for their illegal purposes.

The LDF’s manifesto for a modern and secular Kerala had gained traction in society. The State committee also discussed the political report tabled at the party’s central committee meeting in New Delhi.

Party congress

The CPI(M) will hold its 23rd party congress in Kannur next year. The State conference will be held in Kochi in February. Branch-level conferences will commence in September.

On September 9, CPI(M) workers will march to Central government offices. They will highlight the Centre’s COVID-19 mismanagement, muscling of laws through Parliament without debate.

The protesters will condemn the pro-rich economic policies of the Centre, its abandonment of the poor, price rise, growing unemployment, anti-farmer laws, use of mobile phone spyware to snoop on political opponents, attacks on Dalits and women, and vitiation of the communal atmosphere.