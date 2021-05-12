Keep Id-ul-Fitr celebrations indoors: Collector

Id-ul-Fitr celebrations should be totally confined to houses in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the district, Collector Navjot Khosa has said.

She asked people to follow the government order that barred public entry into places of worship as part of the lockdown.

Ms. Khosa directed the police and the sectoral magistrates to regulate strictly any crowding at slaughterhouses or shops selling meat.

Incident commanders and the police were directed to ensure that restrictions issued by the government as part of the lockdown were strictly observed.