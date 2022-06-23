Keep children off activities that disrupt classes: Minister

Sivankutty distributes Thalir scholarships

Children should not be made to participate in activities that require them to skip classes. Teachers, school authorities, and parent-teacher associations should pay special attention to this, , Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was inaugurating the distribution of Thalir scholarship and registration for the scholarship for the 2022-23 year at the Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, Vazhuthacaud, here on Thursday. Thalir is a magazine brought out by the State Institute of Children’s Literature, which publishes books for children of various age groups. It is the only magazine published under the government for children.

The Thalir scholarship exam is conducted for students in classes 5 to 10. Examinations are held in two categories at the district and State level. Scholarships are given for State and district-level winners too.