Keep austerity in mind when preparing estimates for 2025-26 Budget, depts. told

The Finance department has impressed upon government departments the need to keep austerity as well as improved revenue collection in mind when preparing the Budget estimates for the 2025-26 fiscal, given the financial crunch faced by the State.

A circular issued by Principal Secretary (Finance) Rabindra Kumar Agarwal reiterated last year’s advice to the departments that they should maintain the non-Plan revenue budget, excluding salaries, at the current year’s level, as financial constraints being faced by the State “make it imperative for the government to prepare the Budget 2025-2026 with austerity.”

‘Accurate estimates’

“The Budget estimates of expenditure should be prepared as accurately as possible so that the amounts proposed for each function, programme or scheme do not turn out to be either excessive or inadequate later on,” it said.

Retaining the revenue Budget at the level of current year’s revised estimates would require introduction of economy measures, such as the dropping of uneconomical schemes and deferment of measures including maintenance expenditure, the circular said. For Plan schemes, departments have been advised to prepare the estimates of Plan schemes based on the outlays fixed for each in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2022-2027).

It further added that the estimates on revenue and other dues to the government should be prepared taking into account the need to accelerate collections.

The Finance department has asked other departments to make sure that their estimates for non-Plan expenditure and Plan expenditure for 2025-26 are in by September 5 and September 10 respectively and estimates for revenue and other receipts by September 15.