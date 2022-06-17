DMO issues alert against epidemics

50 dengue fever, and 24 leptospirosis cases reported in Thrissur this year

50 dengue fever, and 24 leptospirosis cases reported in Thrissur this year

Amidst a COVID-19 threat that is looming large, the Health department has warned the people against the spread of leptospirosis and dengue fever.

“The current climate with alternate rainy and sunny days will promote breeding of mosquitoes. This will increase the risk of dengue fever cases. So far, 50 dengue fever cases have been reported in the district this year,” said K.T. Prem Kumar, District Medical Officer in-charge her on Friday.

Aedes mosquitoes, which grow in clean water, spread dengue fever. Severe fever; headache; pain at joints, muscles and eyes; rashes on chest and face; and vomiting are the common symptoms. In case of symptoms, the people should seek medical support from a doctor instead of self treatment, the DMO said.

The people should be careful to avoid conditions that promote growth of mosquitoes at flower pots of indoor plants, fridge trays, and abandoned bottles and coconut shells. Water tanks or other water storage vessels should not be kept open. Stagnated sewage canals should be cleared. The people should use mosquito nets or other methods to protect themselves from mosquito bites, he added.

Health workers have been conducting a drive against the spread of disease-causing vectors. Local bodies have formed health armies for vector management.

Leptospirosis cases have also been increasing in the district. So far, 24 cases were reported in the district, the DMO said.

Frequent fever, headache and muscle pain are the main symptoms of leptospirosis. The people should seek medical help in case of symptoms, health officials said.

The disease spreads through the urine of rats, cats, dogs and cattle. People who work in paddy fields, sanitation workers, and those who work in areas in flood waters are prone to the disease. In addition, the officials asked the people to be careful against other diseases like diarrhoea and jaundice.