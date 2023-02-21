ADVERTISEMENT

Keel laying of two anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts held at Cochin Shipyard

February 21, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Keel laying of the second and third ships, Malwan and Mangrol, of the Anti-Submarine Warfare - Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) project was presided over by Rear Admiral Sandeep Mehta and Rear Admiral I.B. Uthaiah respectively on Tuesday. Madhu S. Nair, chairman and managing director, Cochin Shipyard Limited, was present. The ships will have all major and auxiliary equipment and systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers. Cochin Shipyard would be building eight such ASW-SWC vessels. The availability of the vessels will provide sub-surface surveillance in coastal areas with the purpose of detecting and neutralising underwater threats, said a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US