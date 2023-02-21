Keel laying of two anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts held at Cochin Shipyard

February 21, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Keel laying of the second and third ships, Malwan and Mangrol, of the Anti-Submarine Warfare - Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) project was presided over by Rear Admiral Sandeep Mehta and Rear Admiral I.B. Uthaiah respectively on Tuesday. Madhu S. Nair, chairman and managing director, Cochin Shipyard Limited, was present. The ships will have all major and auxiliary equipment and systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers. Cochin Shipyard would be building eight such ASW-SWC vessels. The availability of the vessels will provide sub-surface surveillance in coastal areas with the purpose of detecting and neutralising underwater threats, said a press release.