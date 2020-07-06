THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 July 2020 23:30 IST

KEAM to go ahead as scheduled

The KEAM 2020 entrance examinations for various professional courses will go ahead as scheduled on July 16. The decision to persist with the existing schedule was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday. As per the existing schedule, Paper 1 — Physics and Chemistry — will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and Paper 2 — Mathematics — from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.