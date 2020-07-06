Kerala

KEAM to go ahead as scheduled

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM 06 July 2020 23:30 IST
Updated: 06 July 2020 23:30 IST

KEAM to go ahead

as scheduled

Advertising
Advertising

The KEAM 2020 entrance examinations for various professional courses will go ahead as scheduled on July 16. The decision to persist with the existing schedule was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday. As per the existing schedule, Paper 1 — Physics and Chemistry — will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and Paper 2 — Mathematics — from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Kerala
Kerala
Read more...