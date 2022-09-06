KEAM rank list announced 

ADVERTISEMENT

The results of the KEAM 2022 engineering and pharmacy entrance exam were announced by Higher Education Minister R. Bindu on Tuesday.

Viswanath Vinod of Idukki won first rank with a score of 596.8071. Thomas Biju of Thiruvananthapuram came second with 594.3207 and Navajyoth B. Krishnan of Kollam third with 589.6196. Ann Mary of Thrissur and Anupam Loy Geeto of Wayanad came fourth and fifth respectively.

In the Scheduled Caste category, K.P. Lakshmeesh of Thrissur got the first rank. In the Scheduled Tribe section, Thejas K. Karmale of Kasaragod became topper.

In all, 50,858 candidates have been included on the list. There are 19 girls and 81 boys in the top 100 ranks.

Of the first 100 ranks, 21 students are from Ernakulam, 18 from Thiruvananthapuram, and 12 from Thrissur. In the first 1,000 ranks too Ernakulam stood first with 174 ranks.