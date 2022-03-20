KEAM postponed

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has postponed the KEAM entrance examination for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses that was scheduled to be held on June 12.

The decision was made in view of a date clash with various national-level examinations, including the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) for admissions to BArch course and Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE) conducted by IIT Madras for its Integrated MA courses.

The revised schedule will be notified later, according to a press note.