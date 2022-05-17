KEAM postponed to July 4

The State government has rescheduled the date of the KEAM 2022 entrance examination for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses to July 4.

The Higher Education department issued an order in this regard on Tuesday on the basis of a proposal submitted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE). It is for the third time that the examination has been postponed.

The CEE had previously notified the examination date as July 3. However, the rescheduling of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE – Main), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Aptitude Test 2022 (IAT 2022) and National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) necessitated yet another deferment of KEAM 2022.

The General Education department has consequently declared a holiday for schools that have been designated as KEAM examination centres.