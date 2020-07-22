KEAM: one more student tests positive

One more candidate who appeared for the KEAM-2020 entrance examination in the State capital on July 16 has tested positive, even as the move to register police cases against candidates and parents for crowding at KEAM venues has drawn flak.
A 17-year-old boy from Poonthura who sat for the exam the St Antony’s school at Valiathura has been declared positive, the District Collector said on Tuesday. He was tested on July 20 after his mother tested positive and he is still asymptomatic. Two candidates who sat for the exam and a parent had been declared positive on Monday.
Meanwhile, more criticism poured in on Wednesday over the decision of the City police to register cases against 600 ‘'identifiable persons’ for overcrowding at venues.
MP shocked
Expressing shock at the decision, Shashi Tharoor, MP, has demanded that the cases be withdrawn. He wrote on Facebook that he was shocked to learn that the Medical College police registered a case against students for crowding at the entrance of the St Mary’s school at Pattom on the day of the exam. “'I condemn the government’s move to file police cases against those who were forced by the government to appear for an avoidable exam, without allocating enough centres,” he said.
BJP State president K. Surendran said the case should, in fact, be registered against the State government for holding the examination. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had ignored a letter by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan urging him to put off KEAM, Mr. Surendran said.
