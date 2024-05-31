KEAM exam timings revised

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has issued a notification revising timings for the KEAM 2024 entrance examination for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses.

The computer-based test for engineering entrance will be conducted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the days from June 5 to 9. Candidates appearing for the examination should report at their allotted examination centres between 11.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.

The pharmacy entrance examination will be conducted from 3.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 10. The candidates must report between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The revised admit cards can be downloaded from the candidate portal on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

A control room has commenced functioning at the office of the CEE to answer queries raised by candidates. The helpline numbers are: 0471-2525300, 2332120 and 2338487.