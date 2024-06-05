GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

KEAM entrance test transitions to the online mode

Updated - June 05, 2024 09:12 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 09:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State’s entrance examination for engineering and pharmacy courses, KEAM, made its inaugural shift to an online format on Wednesday.

On the first day, 14,049 out of 19,035 registered candidates appeared for the engineering entrance examination, marking a 73.8% attendance rate. The computer-based test was administered across 200 examination centres including 198 within 130 institutions in the State, and one each in New Delhi and Mumbai, sources said.

As many as 19,095 candidates are slated to appear for the examination across 201 centres, including one in Dubai, on Thursday.

The engineering entrance examination will run until June 9, while that for students who opted for pharmacy entrance alone will be held on June 10.

Notably, the pilot examination proceeded smoothly without any technical glitches, with centres, including computer laboratories in government and self-financing engineering colleges, functioning seamlessly. Biometric data collection and candidate registration was conducted prior to the their entry into the examination halls.

The office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations revealed that a total of 1,13,447 students have registered for the examination. As many as 18,787 computer network nods have been readied up across the State to conduct the online examination with the highest numbers being arranged in Ernakulam (3,749), Thiruvananthapuram (2,747) and Thrissur (2,149).

Candidates were offered the option to take an online practice test to familiarise themselves to the new mode of examination.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.