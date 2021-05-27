KEAM entrance exams on July 24

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 May 2021 18:39 IST

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has decided to conduct the KEAM 2021 entrance examinations for engineering and pharmacy courses on July 24.

While Paper 1 for Physics and Chemistry will be held from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., Paper 2 for Mathematics will be conducted from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. A detailed notification will soon be published on www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

Advertising

Advertising