KeralaTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM 27 May 2021 18:39 IST
KEAM entrance exams on July 24
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has decided to conduct the KEAM 2021 entrance examinations for engineering and pharmacy courses on July 24.
While Paper 1 for Physics and Chemistry will be held from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., Paper 2 for Mathematics will be conducted from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. A detailed notification will soon be published on www.cee.kerala.gov.in.
