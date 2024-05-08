ADVERTISEMENT

KEAM entrance examination to be held in batches from June 5 to 9

Published - May 08, 2024 08:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

KEAM 2024, the entrance examinations for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses, will be held from June 5 to 9. The examinations are being conducted on a computer-based test mode for the first time.

The engineering entrance examination will be held in multiple batches over five days. While the examination will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., candidates must report at the examination centres as early as 7.30 a.m.

The pharmacy entrance examination will be held from 3.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 9. Students must report at the centres at 1 p.m.

The schedule will be followed in centres, including those in Dubai, Mumbai, and New Delhi, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations announced.

Further details can be obtained from the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in

