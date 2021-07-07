KEAM entrance exam postponed

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has postponed the KEAM 2021 examination scheduled for July 24 for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses.

The decision was made to avoid clashing of dates with the third session of the JEE-Main entrance examination from July 20 to 25. The revised schedule will be announced later.

The declaration of the schedule of the third and fourth sessions of JEE-Main a day ago sparked a clamour for postponement by several aspirants who feared the possibility of having to forego one of the examinations. The decision finally came in the aftermath of a discussion that Higher Education Minister R. Bindu had with CEE A. Geetha on Wednesday.

The window that commenced on Wednesday to rectify defects in the applications submitted by KEAM candidates has also been suspended for the time being. An opportunity will be provided close to the examination date, an official release said.