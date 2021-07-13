KEAM entrance exam on August 5

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 July 2021 16:24 IST

KEAM–2021, the entrance examination for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in the State, will be held on August 5.

The schedule was finalised following a discussion held by Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) A. Geetha here on Tuesday. The examination, which was earlier scheduled to be held on July 24, was postponed to avoid a clashing of dates with the JEE Main examination.

According to Ms. Geetha, the preparations for the conduct of the examination were in its final phase. The examination will be held across 415 centres in Kerala and others in Dubai, Mumbai, and New Delhi. While the CEE has obtained clearance for the Dubai and Mumbai centres, confirmation of the availability of two schools in Delhi was expected soon.

Around 1.5 lakh students have applied for the examination this year. Nearly 525 candidates each have opted for the Dubai and Delhi centres, while around 200 will appear for the examination from Mumbai.

Adhering to COVID-19 protocol, the office of the CEE has planned to restrict the number of examinees in a classroom to 20. There will be around 350 students in a centre.