KEAM engineering entrance results announced

Published - July 11, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

52,500 students secure eligibility for admissions by making it into the rank list. They include 24,646 girls and 27,854 boys.

The Hindu Bureau

(From left) Devanand P. (rank 1), Hafiz Rahman Elikkottil (rank 2), Allen Johny Anil (rank 3). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu announced the results of the KEAM engineering entrance examination, held through the online mode for the first time, here on July 11.

The results, declared a month after it was held, saw 52,500 students securing eligibility for admissions by making it into the rank list, marking a significant increase of 4,261 from last year. They include 24,646 girls and 27,854 boys.

As many as 58,340 out of 79,044 students, who appeared for the examination held from June 5 to 10, had qualified. The only transgender person who appeared for the examination and qualified, did not make it to the rank list.

Devanand P. of Alappuzha bagged the top position by securing a score of 591.6145 out of 600. Hafiz Rahman Elikkottil of Malappuram, Allen Johny Anil and Jorden Joy of Kottayam, and Jithin J. Joshi of Ernakulam occupied the subsequent ranks.

Dhruv Sumesh of Alappuzha and Abhijith Lal of Idukki topped the rankings in the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes categories respectively.

An assessment of the results reveals 75 students among the top 100 attempted the entrance examinations for the first time. Candidates from Ernakulam occupied the highest numbers of positions among the top 100 (24) as well as the entire rank list (6,568).

Among those who figured in the top 5,000, 2,785 students had completed Class 12 in the CBSE syllabus, while 2,034 students cleared Plus Two examinations in the State syllabus.

