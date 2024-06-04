GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KEAM engineering entrance exam to commence on June 5

Published - June 04, 2024 09:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

KEAM 2024, the entrance examination for admissions to engineering courses, will commence on June 5 (Wednesday).

The computer-based tests will be held across batches from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on all days until June 9. The biometric data collection and registration of candidates will be held during the reporting time from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

As many as 1,13,447 students have registered for the examination which will be conducted across 198 examination centres in 130 institutions in the State, two in New Delhi, and one each in Mumbai and Dubai.

The entrance examination of candidates who opted for pharmacy alone will be held from 3.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 10.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has appointed nodal officers in each district for the conduct of the examination.

