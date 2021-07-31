KEAM: CEE seeks details of COVID- infected candidates

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has sought the details of COVID-19 positive or quarantined candidates who have registered for the State entrance and pharmacy entrance examinations (KEAM – 2021) that is scheduled to be held on August 5.

Such candidates have been requested to fill in the details on the KEAM-2021 candidate portal on the CEE website (www.cee.kerala.gov.in). The information can be submitted after clicking on the link ‘CEE COVID Help Desk’.

They will be able to modify the submissions if they recover or conclude quarantine in time before the examinations.

While COVID positive candidates and those under quarantine will be allotted specially arranged examination rooms, they have been urged to contact the CEE representative on the phone number mentioned on the admit card in order to obtain necessary instructions a day prior to the examinations.