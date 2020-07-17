KEAM: cases against 600 people

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 July 2020 23:15 IST

For breaching physical distancing norms at the venues

The City Police have registered cases against 600 identifiable persons for breaching physical distancing norms at the venues of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance exams (KEAM-2020) held on Thursday.

Cases have been registered against 300 persons who breached the COVID-19 norms outside the Government Girls' School, Cotton Hill, and 300 others who crowded outside the St Mary's School, Pattom.

CCTV footage

Notices will be issued to the persons after examining the CCTV footage at the examination centres and the hall tickets of the students, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said.

Cases have been charged under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, Mr. Upadhyay said.