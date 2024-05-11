ADVERTISEMENT

KEAM candidates provided chance for alternative exam dates to avoid clash with other entrance tests

Published - May 11, 2024 10:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has provided an opportunity for candidates, who have registered for the KEAM entrance examination for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses to apply for a change in date of examination to avoid a clash with other entrance examinations.

The KEAM entrance examination has been scheduled to be held across batches from June 5 to 9.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, the candidates have been directed to submit details about other examinations such as the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) and Indian Maritime University Common Entrance Test (IMUCET) that they intend to appear. Such information along with the candidates’ KEAM examination number, name and the details of other examinations must be submitted on the ‘Other Exam Details’ link provided on the Candidate Portal on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

The deadline for submitting such details is May 13 at 6 p.m. No such requests shall be entertained after the deadline, the CEE has informed.

