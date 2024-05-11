GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

KEAM candidates provided chance for alternative exam dates to avoid clash with other entrance tests

Published - May 11, 2024 10:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has provided an opportunity for candidates, who have registered for the KEAM entrance examination for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses to apply for a change in date of examination to avoid a clash with other entrance examinations.

The KEAM entrance examination has been scheduled to be held across batches from June 5 to 9.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, the candidates have been directed to submit details about other examinations such as the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) and Indian Maritime University Common Entrance Test (IMUCET) that they intend to appear. Such information along with the candidates’ KEAM examination number, name and the details of other examinations must be submitted on the ‘Other Exam Details’ link provided on the Candidate Portal on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

The deadline for submitting such details is May 13 at 6 p.m. No such requests shall be entertained after the deadline, the CEE has informed.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.