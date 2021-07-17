KEAM admit cards ready

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 July 2021 19:11 IST

The office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has started the distribution of admit cards for the KEAM 2021 entrance examination for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses that is scheduled to be held on August 5.

The admit cards can be downloaded from www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

Defects, if any, must be rectified in order to download the admit cards by 2 p.m. on July 21. Further details can be obtained by contacting the helpline number 0471-2525300.