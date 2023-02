February 19, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The KEAM 2023 entrance examination for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses will be held on May 17. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), who has notified the schedule, informed that Paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. while Paper 2 (Mathematics) will be conducted from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Further details can be obtained from www.cee.kerala.gov.in