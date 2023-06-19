KEAM 2023 engineering entrance results declared

June 19, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Boys outshone girls in the engineering entrance examination yet again by securing the top 9 ranks and 83 out of the top-100 ranks in the KEAM 2023 examination.

The results of the examination, which were declared by Higher Education Minister R. Bindu here on Monday, also saw a slight dip in the number of students who have secured eligibility for admissions. A total of 49,671 students have qualified for admissions after being included on the rank list, marking a decrease of 1,187 compared to last year.

Sanjay P. Mallar of Kannur bagged the top position by securing a score of 583.6440 (out of 600). Ashik Stenny and Fredie George Robin of Kottayam came second and third respectively. Chethana S.J. of Pathanamthitta and Athen Vinu John of Ernakulam topped the rankings in the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe categories respectively.

As many as 80,999 candidates had appeared for the entrance examination that was conducted at 339 venues across the State and in New Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai on May 17. The allotment process of seats to engineering courses will commence on July 1.

‘Will pursue research’

Not one to get lured by a high-paying ‘9 a.m. – 5 p.m.’ job, Sanjay has set his sights on pursuing research in pure sciences. Having secured an All India Rank of 86 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Advanced) examination, he hopes to enrol for the Bachelor of Science (Research) Programme in Physics at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru.

He hails from Thayineri at Payyannur and is the elder of two sons of doctor couple, Veena Praveen and Praveen Gopinath. He has a brother who studies in Class VII.