KEAM 2020 to be held on July 16

Targeting a quick resumption of academic activities in the State, the government has decided to conduct the KEAM 2020 entrance examination for various professional courses on July 16.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while briefing media persons on Tuesday, said the papers of the engineering examination (Paper 1 – Physics and Chemistry, Paper 2 – Mathematics) will be held in the morning and afternoon respectively on the same day.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) had initially scheduled the examination to be held on April 20 and 21. However, the lockdown has put paid to the plan, leaving the government scrambling for a strategy to jump-start the admission process and salvage the academic year. While engineering aspirants must appear for both papers, candidates seeking admission to BPharm course will have to appear and qualify in Paper 1.

Mr. Vijayan said the online entrance examinations for the three-year and integrated five-year LLB course will be held on June 13 and 14, while the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT), the online entrance examination for MBA, will be held on June 21. The entrance test for MCA will be conducted on July 4.

The government has decided to do away with the practice of conducting entrance examination for diploma holders from polytechnic colleges to gain BTech through lateral entry. The CEE has been entrusted with conducting the admission process after ranking the candidates on the basis of their aggregate marks in the polytechnic courses.

In view of the prevailing travel difficulties, KEAM entrance examination candidates will be provided an opportunity in June to apply for a shift in their opted examination centre. This is bound to benefit several aspirants who were stranded in places outside the State.

The final-year examinations of polytechnic courses will commence during the first week of June. Students will be permitted to appear for the examinations in polytechnic colleges close to their native places.