KEAM 2020 results today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 September 2020 20:29 IST

Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel will announce the results of the KEAM 2020 entrance examinations for engineering and pharmacy courses on Thursday at 11 a.m.

As many as 71,742 students had taken the examination. Among those who appeared for both papers, 56,599 students have qualified under the engineering stream. While 52,145 students had opted for the pharmacy course and attempted the first paper alone, 44,390 have qualified.

