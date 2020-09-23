Kerala

KEAM 2020 results today

Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel will announce the results of the KEAM 2020 entrance examinations for engineering and pharmacy courses on Thursday at 11 a.m.

As many as 71,742 students had taken the examination. Among those who appeared for both papers, 56,599 students have qualified under the engineering stream. While 52,145 students had opted for the pharmacy course and attempted the first paper alone, 44,390 have qualified.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2020 8:30:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/keam-2020-results-today/article32679134.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story