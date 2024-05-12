ADVERTISEMENT

KDF district conference held

Published - May 12, 2024 07:47 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central policy which is generating financial crisis in the State should be changed, said Kerala Dalit Federation State president P.Ramabhadran here on Sunday.

Inaugurating KDF district conference, he added that a mass agitation will be organized to mark the strong protest of Dalit and tribal communities in the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When Centre puts Kerala a crisis, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities along with economically backward people are bearing the brunt. Due to the Centre’s position, many development projects in the fields of education, housing and health have come to a standstill and we are not able to complete them in a timely manner,” said Mr.Ramabhadran who also observed that lowering Kerala’s borrowing limit citing illogical reasons is unfair and unconstitutional.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

KDF State secretary Vineetha Vijayan, who received a doctorate in literature from Mahatma Gandhi University, was felicitated at the event.

Leaders of KDF and feeder organisations including S. Prahladhan, Rajan Wembley, Ivarkala Dileep, Vineetha Vijayan, D. Prashanth and Panmana Haridas also spoke on the occasion. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US