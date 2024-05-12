GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KDF district conference held

Published - May 12, 2024 07:47 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Central policy which is generating financial crisis in the State should be changed, said Kerala Dalit Federation State president P.Ramabhadran here on Sunday.

Inaugurating KDF district conference, he added that a mass agitation will be organized to mark the strong protest of Dalit and tribal communities in the matter.

“When Centre puts Kerala a crisis, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities along with economically backward people are bearing the brunt. Due to the Centre’s position, many development projects in the fields of education, housing and health have come to a standstill and we are not able to complete them in a timely manner,” said Mr.Ramabhadran who also observed that lowering Kerala’s borrowing limit citing illogical reasons is unfair and unconstitutional.

KDF State secretary Vineetha Vijayan, who received a doctorate in literature from Mahatma Gandhi University, was felicitated at the event.

Leaders of KDF and feeder organisations including S. Prahladhan, Rajan Wembley, Ivarkala Dileep, Vineetha Vijayan, D. Prashanth and Panmana Haridas also spoke on the occasion. 

