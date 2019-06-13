KCZMA identifies 65 major CRZ violations

There are as many as 65 “major Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations” in the State by “private companies/ owners”, according to a list drawn up by the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA).

The authority has prepared the list for answering a question raised in the Lok Sabha.

The major violations identified by the KCZMA included the apartment complexes along Chilavannur Lake in Kochi, namely Galaxy Regent, Heera Waters, Jewel Homes, Raintree Realm villas, Abad Lotus Lake, Galaxy Clifford, and the commercial building constructed by industrialist M.A. Yusafali and Sabura Yusafali.

The individuals who constructed buildings in violation of the CRZ rules included M.A. Babu Moopan, Maggi Davis, Thomas Cleoplus, M.M. Martin, and C.J. Roy of Confident Group.

Choice Marina, the residential apartments at Rameswaram, Kochi, Hotel Crown Plaza, Kochi, Hotel Raviz and All Seasons resort, Kollam, Hotel Vivanta by Taj in Kovalam, Lake Palace in Thiruvananthapuram, Liliput Seaface Resort, Pallippuram, and Pappukutty Beach Resort, Kovalam, are on the list.

The Kapico resorts at Panavally, Vasu Coco resort at Vayalar, Alappuzha, Samudradara Hotel, Vizhinjam, Pristine Isle resort, Alappuzha, Hotel Sea Face, Kovalam, commercial building by Beefathima Beevi Trust, Kozhikode, Hotel Pooja Mahal and Jeevan Ayurvedic Beach Resort, Kovalam, had also been identified as violations.

The authority has also listed four flat complexes at Maradu - Golden Kayaloram, Jain housing, Alfa Ventures and Holy Faith - which the Supreme Court had ordered to be demolished for violating the CRZ rules. The decision of the Supreme Court to raze the four apartment projects had also been reported at the 103rd meeting of the authority.

Database sources

It took more than a year and several reminders from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change for the KCZMA to prepare the list. The database on violations was drawn up after going through the violations reported at the authority, audit report for local self-government institutions, 2013, prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, and the cases pending before the Supreme Court, Kerala High Court, and the National Green Tribunal. There could be even more violations that would be listed soon, sources said.

The database was approved by an authority meeting on June 7, sources said.