KC(M)‘s objection casts shadow over power transition plan in Pala municipality

January 16, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

With just a couple of days left for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] to create history by taking over the chairperson’s seat in the Pala municipality for the first time, an objection raised by the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)], its ally, has cast a shadow over the power transition plan.

Though KC(M)‘s chairperson Anto Jose Padinjarekkara has already tendered his resignation as the municipal chairperson, the party has raised objections to Binu Pulikkakandam, the lone councillor who won on the CPI(M) party symbol, assuming the post. The objection, according to KC(M) leaders, stems from the hostile attitude of Mr. Pulikkakandam towards the KC(M) leaders, including party chairperson Jose K. Mani.

Further, they have also pointed to the inconsistency in the political position of Mr. Pulikkakandam, who has switched between several parties before joining the CPI(M). In view of the strong objection raised by KC(M) State committee, the party chairman is learned to have conveyed its stance on the issue to the CPI(M) leadership.

Decision delayed

At the same time, pressure is mounting on the CPI(M) leadership from its local leaders and workers against yielding to the ‘unnecessary’ demands of KC(M). In view of the raging dispute, the party has delayed its decision till now but will be forced to announce its candidate ahead of the scheduled election of the chairperson on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons in Pala, CPI(M) district secretary A.V. Russel sought to dismiss the reports regarding a difference of opinion between the two parties and said that a decision on a new chairperson in Pala will be taken on Wednesday.

The KC(M) too has termed the ongoing controversies unwarranted. “The LDF in Pala remains united and will come up with a decision on the chairperson candidate soon,” said Mr. Padinjarekkara.

In the 26-member municipal council, the KC(M) has 10 members and the CPI(M) has six members. The lone remaining member in the LDF belongs to the CPI.