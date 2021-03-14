KC(M) hands over Kuttiyadi to CPI(M)

Decision following raging protests in the constituency

Marking an end to the days-long stand-off over a decision by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to allot the Kuttiyadi Assembly segment to the Kerala Congress (M), the party on Sunday decided to hand over the seat to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

With this, the KC(M)’s seat share in the LDF has shrunk to 12 seats. Though the party had already released the list of candidates to 12 out of the 13 seats allotted to it, it deferred a decision on Kuttiyadi in view of the raging protests within the CPI(M) at the local level.

Announcing the decision to withdraw from Kuttiyadi, KC(M) chairman Jose K. Mani attributed the move to the peculiar political situation emerging in the Assembly segment. “As far as the KC(M) is concerned, our key concern now is about upholding the unity of the LDF. Hence, the party has decided to hand over the Kuttiyadi seat to the CPI(M) as the focus remains on ensuring victory to the LDF and thus facilitating continuation of its governance,” Mr. Mani said.

“Although the KC(M) is fully entitled to its original allocation of 13 seats in the LDF, the decision is being made after due consultations with the coalition by taking into account the prevailing situation,” he added.

Hundreds of CPI(M) workers had taken to the streets in Kuttiyadi, a sitting seat of the United Democratic Front, after the LDF had announced the decision to allot the seat to the KC(M). Prior to the public protests, the party workers had also conveyed their displeasure to central committee member Elamaram Kareem when he announced the party decision at the Kuttiyadi mandalam committee meeting. The CPI(M) leadership, however, decided not to buckle under pressure and instead waited for the KC(M) to take a decision.

Following parleys

Staff Reporter writes from Kozhikode: The decision of the KC(M) follows days of deliberations with the State leadership of the CPI(M).

The CPI(M) leadership had been holding organisational-level meetings at the local level. It was reported that the Vadakara and Kunnumal area committees extended their support to the State leadership. It was decided to hold a public meeting on Sunday in Kuttiyadi to be attended by party central committee member Elamaram Kareem, where the party would declare its stand. It was to be followed by a constituency-level convention where the candidate would be announced.

However, it was party district committee secretary P. Mohanan who addressed the meeting on Sunday. Mr. Mohanan said that the KC(M) had taken “an appropriate decision to return the seat considering the political realities.” He also said that a CPI(M) candidate would contest from the seat and that the State committee would soon make an announcement. Mr. Mohanan also criticised the local activists saying that public protests were not the CPI(M)’s style.

Probable candidates

It is learnt that Democratic Youth Federation of India State secretary A.A. Rahim and CPI(M) Onchiyam area secretary and former leader of the Students Federation of India T.P. Bineesh are probable candidates.