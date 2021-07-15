KC(M) to woo professionals

KOTTAYAM

15 July 2021

Party plans to set up exclusive feeder organisation

The Kerala Congress (M), which seeks a transition from its mass-based structure to a cadre-based organisation and revive its shrinking vote base, will soon come up with a feeder organisation exclusively for professionals.

A decision to constitute the new department was made during a steering committee meeting of the party in Kottayam earlier this month. The platform seeks to create a network of professionals from different fields comprising media, health, Information Technology and architecture.

“Sebastian Kulathungal, legislator from Poonjar, has been entrusted with the coordination of the platform,” said an official statement from the party.

Commenting on the initiative, a senior party leader said the move followed the realisation that the agenda of political discourses were being set by the educated youngsters, both online and offline.

“It's an attempt to open up the party structure to the new set of voters and expand its social base,” observed the leader.

Good number

According to him, a good number of young professionals from the Central Travancore districts – the core focus area of the KC(M) belonged to the families that maintained a close connection with the regional party.

“By engaging them through the new platform, the party seeks to bridge their perceived distance to the Kerala Congress ideology,” he added.