KC(M) to reach out to public by visiting households

August 19, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Statewide drive from September 7 to October 10. Fund mobilisation drive will be taken up alongside

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the Lok Sabha elections next year, a State committee meeting of the Kerala Congress (M) here on Saturday decided to take out a public outreach programme across the State from September 7 to October 10 by visiting households.

The meeting, presided over by party chairman Jose K. Mani, also decided to mobilise funds for the party along with the programme. The meeting congratulated the Left Democratic Front government for introducing a Bill in the Legislative Assembly to amend the Land Assignment Act of 1960 to address the concerns of the settler farming community in the State.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Mani observed that the growing public sentiment against the unholy nexus between the UDF and the BJP at Kidangoor panchayat will reflect in the upcoming byelections at Puthuppally. “The UDF leadership in Kerala has adopted a stance that seeks to weaken the political alliance formed by the opposition parties in the country against communalism and the BJP,” he said. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine delivered the keynote address. Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, and N. Jayaraj, MLA, spoke.

