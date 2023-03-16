KC(M) to organise meeting of rubber farmers

March 16, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Looking to re-establish itself as the political arm of rubber growers in Central Travancore to its advantage, the Kerala Congress(M) is organising a rubber farmers’ meet in Kottayam on Friday.

According to the KC(M) leadership, the meeting intends to put forth a slew of proposals before the Union and State governments to resuscitate the ailing sector. Among the proposals to be discussed during the meeting include raising the floor price of rubber to prevent the growers from cutting down on production volumes and the possibility of opening rubber-based industrial units and carbon credit schemes, they said.

In a statement, the party has suggested that the newly constituted Kerala Rubber Limited (KRL) act as an apex body to attract youngsters to rubber farming. The KC(M) has registered its concern over the fact that the tyre industry is using their CSR funds to promote rubber cultivation in north-eastern States while Kerala — the largest producer of natural rubber — stands ignored. The KC(M) will present in writing the proposals to be framed through discussions in the rubber meet for consideration of the Union and state governments.

KRL managing director Sheila Thomas, Malanadu Development Society representative Fr. Thomas Matamundayil and rubber producers’ societies’ presidents, office-bearers and farmers’ representatives will participate in the discussions.