KC(M) to hold organisational elections

Kottayam

06 July 2021 19:26 IST

The Kerala Congress (M) steering committee on Tuesday decided to hold organisational elections in the party as part of efforts to expand its social and political base.

“There should be periodical changes in the organisational structure of the party and a comprehensive change will be made in the party membership system to ensure growth across all social sectors of Kerala. The date of organisational elections will be decided during the upcoming meeting of the party State committee,” chairman Jose K. Mani said.

Alongside the party memberships with the right to vote in organisational elections, a new system of ‘KCM Community Members’ will be brought in for those having affinity to the political ideology of the KC(M). The membership window, which will also be available online, will also enable expatriates having affinity to the party to become a part of its organisational structure.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides expanding the membership base, the steering committee also decided to reinvigorate its feeder organisations. The State-level office-bearers of the party have been tasked with immediate reorganisation of these outfits.

A disciplinary committee will be constituted to strengthen the party’s organisational practices and improve political and organisational discipline.

Senior party leaders, including Thomas Chazhikadan, Roshy Augustine, and N.Jayaraj, were among those who attended the meeting