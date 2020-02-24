KC(M) to discuss Kuttanad candidature

Amidst rumours that the Congress would contest on behalf of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Kuttanad Assembly segment to avoid a crisis, the Kerala Congress (M) faction led by Jose K. Mani has decided to go ahead with its plans to field a candidate there.

A decision in this regard was made at a meeting of the party high power committee here on Monday.

As part of it, a subcommittee headed by Thomas Chazhikkadan, MP, will hold discussions with party workers and leaders in Alappuzha on February 26.

Other members

Joseph M. Puthussery, former MLA, V.T. Joseph, V.C. Francis, and Jacob Thomas are the other members of the committee.

While a couple of names are being considered by the Mani group, Shaiju Kandakkudy is regarded as the frontrunner.

Mani commemoration

Earlier, the KC(M) faction led by P.J. Joseph said it would field Jacob Abraham as the UDF candidate in Kuttanad.

The high-power committee also reviewed the primary level preparations of the K.M. Mani Smrithi Sangamam to be organised in Pala on April 29 as part of the first death anniversary of the party stalwart.

In all 14 districts

“We have completed district general body meetings in all the 14 districts and the Assembly constituency-level general body meetings will commence on March 8. We will commence house visits from March 15 for the successful conduct of the Smrithi Sangamam,” said Mr. Jose K. Mani.