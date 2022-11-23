KC(M) seeks to increase stabilisation price of rubber to ₹250

November 23, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A Kerala Congress (M) delegation led by its chairman Jose K. Mani on Wednesday visited Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and submitted a memorandum seeking to increase the price stabilisation fund of rubber to ₹250 a kg on a war footing.

The delegation also called for amending the law with retroactive effect to resolve the land issue in Idukki district, besides appointing a special revenue team to address title deed issues in districts, including Pathanamthitta and Kottayam. The memorandum demanded that the procurement price and handling charges of paddy too should be increased.

It requested to implement the proposal submitted by the KC(M) to solve the crisis faced by cardamom and coconut farmers.

In the memorandum, the party pointed out that there was no restriction on construction in Idukki on properties allotted under the 1964 and 1993 Bhupativu Rules. The new rules have been introduced on the basis of the High Court’s interim order of 2010 and 2016.

It further demanded that the procurement price of coconut be increased to ₹50 per kg and should be revised seasonally.