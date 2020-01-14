KC(M) seeks special session

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K. Mani on Tuesday urged the State government to convene a special session of the Assembly to discuss the agrarian crisis.

Inaugurating a leadership camp of the KC(M) faction owing allegiance to him at Charalkunnu, Mr. Mani said the farming regions of the State, including Kuttanad, Idukki and Wayanad, were still reeling under the impact of the two back-to-back floods experienced in the last two years.

He called on the State government to constitute a commission to address the concerns raised by the farmers in a time-bound manner.

Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, presided. Roshy Augustin and N. Jayaraj, MLAs, spoke. The camp will draw to a close by 3 p.m. on Wednesday.