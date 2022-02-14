KC(M) seeks rectification of hotspot list on wild pig menace

A steering committee meeting of the Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)] here on Monday urged the State government to rectify the anomalies in the hotspot list for wild pigs in Kerala, prepared on a direction by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest as part of declaring the animal as a vermin.

According to the meeting, several worst-hit villages have been left out of the list. Hence, the State government should take immediate action to rectify the discrepancies in this list, prepared unilaterally by the Forest department officials and to include all the affected villages in the list.

Assessing that systematic membership campaign has helped the organisation to expand its political base to all sections of the public, the meeting also decided to postpone the election to its mandalam-level committees till March 5 in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The party, meanwhile, has already completed the ward-level organisational elections in all 14 districts on the basis of memberships approved by the State committee.

Addressing the core committee, KC(M) chairman Jose K. Mani urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to follow the footsteps of Kerala, which has set a unique model of life based on the growth of living standards, secularism, and social justice.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said works were on to ensuring the provision of clean water to all households in Kerala by 2024. Chief Whip N. Jayaraj, and Thomas Chazhikkadan, MP, were among those who spoke.