KC(M) plunges into poll mode, to re-energise cade

To energise its cadre ahead of the upcoming local body elections, the Kerala Congress (M) is gearing up to launch district-level camps across the State.

The first of these camps will commence in Kottayam on Friday, where party leaders will outline strategies and action plans leading up to the elections. “This camp will provide a platform for the party to develop a comprehensive programme of activities for the year ahead, with specific plans to strengthen the organisation from the ward level up,’‘ said KC(M) district president Lopez Mathew.

The camp, to be held at Pala, will be inaugurated at 9.30 a.m. by party chairman and MP, Jose K Mani. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will lead a discussion on the topic `Kerala Congress (M) Party and State Administration’. Sessions will be also held on the topics ‘Crisis in the agricultural sector and solutions,’ ‘Three-tier panchayat elections and KC (M),‘ and ‘Feeder organisations and the mother organisation’.

The primary goal of these camps, according to party leaders, is to draft policies to expand the party’s seat count in the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections. Core committees have already been formed at the ward, block, and district levels to prepare for this. With the Assembly elections scheduled for 2026, securing more seats at the local level will be critical in strengthening KC(M)’s position in seat-sharing negotiations within the Left Democratic Front.

Alongside these efforts, the Youth Front (M), a feeder organisation of the party, will host a “Leader’s Summit” in Kottayam on Saturday to energise its youth wing. The summit will bring together district presidents, district office general secretaries, and Assembly unit presidents.

Youth Front (M) president Cyriac Chazhikadan said the summit will also finalise plans for local-level Night Camps, a prelude to the KM Mani Smriti Sangam on April 9, 2025. These camps are intended to prepare the youth for the upcoming local body elections and reinvigorate their involvement in the party’s grassroots initiatives.

