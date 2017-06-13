KC(M) plans measures to shore up its support base

The Kerala Congress(M) has decided to launch agitations focussing on the agrarian crisis along with an organisational revamp to shore up its support base even as it faces one of the worst crises from within and outside following the tweaking of its political line by aligning with the Left in recent times.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters here after a meeting of two of its highest decision-making bodies, the high power committee and the steering committee, on Tuesday, party chairman K.M. Mani said the meetings finalised a charter of demands and agitations.

The party has asked the State and the Centre to write off agricultural loans as an immediate step to alleviate the financial crisis faced by the farm community. The party also wants the governments to declare a minimum support price for agricultural products.

The KC(M) leader also announced two agitations pressing these demands. One, a ‘rail roko’ agitation on June 23 and a dharna in front of the Secretariat on June 30.

Move to meet PM

Party vice chairman Jose K. Mani said the party would seek an audience with the Prime Minister, either in Kerala, when he arrives for Kochi metro commissioning, or in New Delhi. The party would also meet the Chief Minister and submit the charter of demands.

The party chairman said the party still stood by the stance taken at Charalkunnu and any decision on entry into any of the coalitions will be taken at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile, the echoes of the party decision to cosy up to the Left continued to reverberate in the meetings as a few leaders expressed misgivings about the decision.

While most of the senior leaders kept away from making such statements, whatever transpired were in the nature of shadow boxing, a source said.