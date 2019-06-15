KC(M) on the verge of a split

The infighting between the Mani and Joseph factions has spiralled out of control and placed the Kerala Congress (M) on the verge of a split with parallel moves to secure the party and its assets gaining traction.

In an indication that the party is coming apart on factional lines, the faction led by KC(M) vice chairman Jose K. Mani has decided to convene a meeting of the party State committee on its own.

Mediation fails

The meeting, to be held at the CSI Retreat Centre in Kottayam town at 2 p.m on Sunday, comes after the attempts to mediate a compromise between the factions failed to break the ice.

“The meeting, to be led by senior leader K.A. Antony, is being convened as repeated calls to convene a meeting and elect a new chairman through a democratic process failed to elicit any response. Appointing a new chairman is essential to take the party out of its present crisis,” Mr.Mani told the media.

According to him, the party constitution stipulates the leadership to convene the State committee if a third of its members jointly raise the demand.

Earlier this month, the faction presented a letter, undersigned by 127 State committee members, to acting chairman P.J. Joseph invoking Rule 11 of the party constitution for convening the forum.

Further action on it, however, had to be put on hold with both sides agreeing to a reconciliation attempt involving the hierarchy of the Catholic church.

Despite days of hushed meetings and secret discussion, the attempt failed with both sides not ready for a compromise.

Youth Front (M) move

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Youth Front (M) here on Saturday passed a resolution seeking to appoint Mr.Mani as the next chairman.

The infighting within the KC(M) reached a tipping point after Mr. Joseph, following a meeting of party leaders in Thiruvananthapuram the other day, came out with a plan to nominate C.F Thomas as the next chairman. The Mani faction, taking umbrage at the move, termed the meeting as a bid to split the party.

Sources maintained that the opposing factions might have agreed to the proposal had Mr.Mani been given the working chairman’s post.

Mr.Joseph, however, stood firm on holding onto the seats of both the parliamentary party leader and the working chairman, leaving little room for a compromise.

Party assets

Efforts are also on to secure the party assets, including its State committee office in Kottayam town in case of a split. As per reports, KC(M) workers owing allegiance to the Mani faction are standing guard to the building to resist possible moves by the opposing faction to seize the property.