KC(M) on the brink in Kottayam dist. panchayat

The election of the new president of the Kottayam district panchayat may have presented the warring Kerala Congress (M) factions with the first real opportunity to ascertain whether their gamble had paid off. This, however, has taken the party to the brink of ousting itself from power in the local body.

While the Jose K. Mani faction has nominated Sebastian Kulathungal as its presidential candidate, P.J. Joseph, in his capacity as acting chairman of the party, issued a whip to elect Ajith Muthiramana.

Strength

In the 22-member council, the Congress has eight members and the KC(M) six. The CPI(M) six has members and the Kerala Janapaksham and the CPI one each.

According to sources, if a consensus meeting convened by the Congress in Thiruvananthapuram fails to break the deadlock, the Congress is set to take over the post.

The party, with eight members, stands a clear chance to win the election even if the six KC(M) members abstain from the voting scheduled for Thursday.

Though the election was originally slated on Wednesday, lack of quorum forced the authorities to postpone the proceedings after the UDF members stayed away.

While both the factions stated their allegiance to the UDF and welcomed the consensus talks, they sought to assert that there was no question of a consensus with the rival faction. “This paves the way for the Congress to take over the post. But it all depends on the outcome of the consensus meeting,” a UDF leader said.