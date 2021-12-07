Kerala

KC(M) MPs’ protest in Parliament

Kerala Congress (M) MPs stage a protest on the Mullaperiyar dam issue at Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Manvender Vashist

In protest against the abrupt opening of the Mullaperiyar dam in Idukki, Members of Parliament of the Kerala Congress (M) staged a sit-in at the entrance of Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday.

KC(M) chairman and Rajya Sabha member Jose K. Mani sought urgent intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the issue. Despite it becoming a matter concerning the human rights of people in Kerala, the Centre has chosen to remain a mute spectator, he said.

Earlier in the day, KC(M) member of the Lok Sabha Thomas Chazhikadan moved a submission urging the Prime Minister to direct Tamil Nadu to issue prior warnings before the opening of the spillway gates and to convene a meeting of the supervisory committee.

Political parties have said that people downstream of the Mullaperiyar wake up regularly to midnight flooding and sudden inundation of homes.


