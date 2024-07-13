KC(M) makes slick start to preparations for local body polls

Hard on the heels of its defeat in the Kottayam Lok Sabha seat, the Kerala Congress (M) has made a slick start to its preparations for the upcoming local body elections by embarking on a comprehensive course-correction strategy. As part of it, the party has instructed its assembly and mandalam committees to conduct review meetings within the next 45 days and report their findings to the leadership.

“These meetings will provide each KC(M) worker with an opportunity to voice their opinions and suggest corrections in the party’s political messaging. It enables addressing the voters directly and rebuilding the support needed to win,” stated Lopez Mathew, KC(M) district president, Kottayam. The party plans to contest in all 71 panchayats, six municipalities, and 11 block panchayats of Kottayam district this time. As part of it, it reviewed the seats it contested and won last time and identified the seats to contest in the upcoming elections during a leadership conclave here the other day. The meeting assessed the Lok Sabha election results, identifying key factors that contributed to the defeat, such as the crisis in the construction sector and the increase in building tax, which turned people against the government. Lapses in addressing wildlife attacks and falling crop prices also played a role. Additionally, party leaders expressed their frustration with the attitudes of CPI(M) leaders at various levels. “The party understands that it lost Kottayam not due to its own fault. This realization means that any potential clash with the CPI(M) will no longer dictate KC(M)‘s actions and deliberations,” a senior party official noted. He further explained that the defeat in Kottayam has clarified the risks KC(M) now faces—not only the possibility of losing but losing in a way that could harm the party in the long run. “The pro-UDF votes, which previously supported KC(M) on a personal note, did not back us this time. The party will remain unconvincing to these voters as long as it is beholden to the supremacy of the CPI(M). There is no reason why we shouldn’t pursue a competing project that is equally bold and ambitious,” he added.