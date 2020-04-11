KC(M) leaders meet online to honour Mani

With COVID-19 outbreak applying the brakes on gatherings, Kerala Congress (M) leaders and workers went online to pay tributes to K.M. Mani, its founder, on his first death anniversary.

As many as 177 Kerala Congress (M) leaders across 47 countries participated in a gathering convened at 6.30 p.m. on Friday using the videoconferencing application Zoom. “It was indeed an emotional experience for KC(M) supporters from different time zone. The programme opened a platform for interaction among the attendees, who expressed their deep love for Mr. Mani through varied means — from poems to short narratives,” said Pramod Narayanan, general secretary, KC(M).

The event, according to Mr. Narayanan, was a major relief to those who could not offer their prayers at Mani’s tomb at the cemetery due to the lockdown.

“We could also bring in people who usually do not attend party events. They were all glad that they could pay tributes to a leader who always had deep concerns about the plight of non-resident Keralites,” he added.

The suggestion for an online gathering was first given by the social media wing of the KC(M). Arrangements, including the list of attendees, were soon taken care of. The technical aspects were taken care of by a team led by Syriac Chazhikadan, which held at least three preparatory meetings ahead of the event.

Takes stock

Party leader Jose K. Mani, MP, who attended the online meeting, addressed the expatriates in different countries and took stock of the impact of the deepening COVID-19 crisis on the life of the Indian diaspora.

Thomas Chazikadan, MP; Roshi Augustin, N Jayaraj, MLAs; and party leaders including Stephen George, P.M. Mathew, Alex Kozhimala, Mohammed Iqbal, Pramod Narayan, and Abraham P. Sunny of the Pravasi Kerala Congress UAE chapter, among others; participated.